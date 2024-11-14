Premier happy about jobs growth but challenges persist

In a promising development for the North West, the latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey by Statistics South Africa has indicated an uptick in employment, with 69 000 new jobs created in the third quarter of 2024.

This marks a significant step forward in the province’s ongoing battle against unemployment, a challenge that remains daunting despite recent gains.

Premier Lazarus Mokgosi expressed optimism regarding these figures, viewing them as a sign that the economic reforms and job creation strategies his administration has implemented are beginning to yield results.

The province has recently taken decisive steps to spur economic growth, including finalising the provincial growth and development strategy, appointing an economic and investment advisory council, reviving the skills development forum, and ramping up the advertising of public service vacancies.

Over half of population is unemployed

“These efforts demonstrate our commitment to reducing unemployment. While the recent job creation numbers are encouraging, there is still a long way to go,” Mokgosi commented.

He emphasised that over half of the province’s population remains unemployed.

The expanded unemployment rate in the North West stands at a staggering 51.5%, a statistic that highlights the gravity of the situation.

In response to this pressing issue, Mokgosi announced plans to host a jobs summit early in 2025.

The summit aims to bring together various stakeholders to collaboratively address the unemployment crisis.

“We are organising a jobs summit to engage with different sectors and explore comprehensive solutions.

“In preparation for this summit, I have scheduled meetings with industry leaders in agriculture, tourism, and mining to build consensus on tackling this challenge,” said Mokgosi.

Engaging with key industries

The upcoming summit is expected to be critical in shaping future employment strategies.

By engaging with key industries, the province hopes to identify opportunities for job creation and economic development.

The focus will be on leveraging the strengths of sectors like agriculture, tourism, and mining, which are pivotal to the province’s economy.

Mokgosi said his administration remained committed to addressing unemployment through a multifaceted approach that includes policy reform, strategic partnerships, and targeted investments in key sectors.

He said the recent job growth statistics offered hope as the North West navigates its economic future.

However, sustained efforts and innovative solutions will be essential in overcoming the persistent unemployment rates affecting many residents.

With the announcement of the summit and continued engagement with industry leaders, Mokgosi said he was setting the stage for a concerted effort to catalyse job creation and economic resilience in the North West.

