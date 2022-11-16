Premier Lesufi welcomes first batch of drug addicts for rehabilitation

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi visited the Dr F and F Treatment Centre in Cullinan outside Pretoria to oversee the first intake of substance abusers on Tuesday.

The group included nyaope and other illegal substances addicts. Joining him on the visit to the centre was Mbali Hlophe, MEC for social development, agriculture and rural development.

Lesufi previously committed that the provincial government would open applications for parents and caregivers with children who are addicted to drugs to be accommodated in a state facility for rehabilitation.

“Assisting young people is very important and when we took over, the major aim was to push back the fight against drugs,” he said, adding that his administration will provide medical, social skills, and psychological support to young people across the province.

“Our children are going through difficulties with drugs, having interacted with them affirmed that we have taken the right decision.”

Today we started our processes of welcoming our young people who’ve decided to join our fight against drugs. I was emotionally disturbed to see our youth, the future, in this state. I remain hopeful https://t.co/XCEzjSC32x — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) November 15, 2022

The Dr F and F Treatment Centre has qualified social workers, psychologists and psychiatrists.

In October, the Gauteng government launched a 24-hour Gauteng Anti-Substance Abuse Helpline to intensify the fight against substance abuse in the province.

We also launched the skills training programme to assist with possible relapse challenges! Well done Team @GPSocialDevelopment @MbaliHlopheSA https://t.co/vw3f99LiBf — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) November 15, 2022

