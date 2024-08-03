Premier Ramathuba honours women in her maiden address

Recently-appointed Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba used her maiden speech during the opening of the legislature on Friday to pay homage to the women stalwarts who were instrumental during the liberation struggle.

Ramathuba, the first-ever Limpopo female premier, paid tribute to the queen matriarchs of the struggle era.

The former health MEC became premier following the 2024 national elections. Her party, the ANC, garnered majority votes to retain its power in the 7th administration.

Ramathuba arrived at the Jack Botes Hall in Polokwane for her maiden address. She was accompanied by speaker of the legislature, Makoma Makhurupetje, all bursting with bravado.

Paid tribute to struggle heroines

“I am reminded of the ferocious battles which were waged by our forebears. They fought for this country to attain this state of democratic constitutionality. Our revolutionary mission was meticulously executed in all battle fronts. Because we have incessantly drank from the well of wisdom, and followed in the footsteps of trendsetters.

“In the mould of the well-travelled women freedom fighters. I’m paying my respect to these women revolutionaries of the liberation struggle. As we are ushering in the Women’s Month of August. These women have paved the way. They made it possible for countless women from around the world, to be leaders of nations,” Ramathuba said.

Ramathuba outlined her five-year plan as head of provincial government. She said Limpopo should leverage on the rich minerals and take its economic status to loftier heights.

Outlined robust plans to turn province into economic powerhouse

“As we run the gauntlet of the ensuing five years, we are on course. We do this with a cogent plan to achieve more rapid, inclusive and sustainable economic growth and job creation. To reduce poverty and tackle high cost of living. And to build a capable, ethical and developmental state.

“These three priorities are the mainstays of the 7th democratic administration. Limpopo stands ready to ensure that these priorities are converted into actions. Actions that will inform our endeavour to create a better life for all,” she said.

Ramathuba said her administration is committed to strengthening and supporting municipalities in distress.

Focus on water challenges

“One of the most critical basic services impacting on the lives of our people is water. Recent challenges in water provision call for a concerted effort to double our levels of provision. We have put the necessary monitoring mechanisms and interventions that will see us turning this state of affairs around.

“It is on that score that we have directed the director general to lead a technical team. The team comprises executive mayors, mayors and municipal managers. Also the Department of Water and Sanitation, and water boards. [This team will] unlock all water related bottlenecks projects as a matter of extreme urgency. We are taking a bold step as this administration and pronounce #HiNwaMatiFridays” said Ramathuba.

