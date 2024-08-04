News

Premier tells residents to make more babies

By Sunday World
North West Premier Lazarus Mokgosi at the Protea Hotel where he had a meeting with members of the media about his plans to improve services in the North West. / Boitumelo Tshehle

North West Premier Lazarus Mokgosi has suggested that the province’s residents need to
improve their performance in the bedroom to boost its low population so it can qualify for a bigger slice of the budget.

Mokgosi told journalists on Friday that National
Treasury’s allocation of provincial budgets based on their population levels disadvantages sparsely-populated provinces like North West.

