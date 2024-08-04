Premier tells residents to make more babies

North West Premier Lazarus Mokgosi has suggested that the province’s residents need to

improve their performance in the bedroom to boost its low population so it can qualify for a bigger slice of the budget.

Mokgosi told journalists on Friday that National

Treasury’s allocation of provincial budgets based on their population levels disadvantages sparsely-populated provinces like North West.

