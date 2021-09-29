President Ramaphosa authorises release of the SIU Digital Vibes report

Johannesburg – President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the publication of the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) report into the irregular awarding of R150m communications contract by the department of health, “Digital Vibes”.

The presidency received the report in early July and has since been encouraged to make it public.

“The Presidency subsequently sent third-party notices to all persons or entities referred to in the report, so they could have an opportunity to object to its publication or part thereof,” the statement read

The release was completed in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) after several PAIA applications by persons and parties wished to have sight of the report, the presidency said.

The report unveiled that some of the money was allegedly spent irregularly by senior officials, including former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

It concluded that there was a “distinct lack of oversight” by former health minister Zweli Mkhize.

See the full report below:

Nompilo Zulu