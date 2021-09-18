President Ramaphosa mourns death of Joburg mayor Jolidee Matongo

Johannesburg -President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the death of City of Johannesburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo as a tragic loss.

President Ramaphosa said he is shocked and saddened by Matongo’s death

Matongo, who was just recently appointed as Joburg mayor passed away in a horrific car accident on Saturday evening.

He was elected unopposed to the mayoral position last month, following the passing of his predecessor, Geoff Makhubo.

Speaking highly of Matongo, President Ramaphosa issued a statement conveying his heartfelt condolences.

“It is hard to comprehend this tragedy, given the vitality and passion with which Mayor Matongo interacted with me and residents of Soweto so shortly before his death.

“Nothing could prepare any of us for this sudden loss, which has deprived our nation’s economic centre of its second Executive Mayor in two months.

“Mayor Matongo has been taken from us at a time when he was totally immersed in improving conditions and creating opportunities for all the people of Johannesburg and stakeholders in the metropolitan economy.

“Like all of us, he was looking forward to the forthcoming election, and we saw in person today that he had put his heart and soul into mobilising the people of the city to make their voices heard on 1 November.

“The time we spent together has been rendered a priceless treasure given his untimely and traumatic passing. May his soul rest in peace,” a statement read.

It is hard to comprehend this tragedy, given the vitality and passion with which Mayor Matongo interacted with me and residents of Soweto so shortly before his death. pic.twitter.com/zmzGVFfAdA — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #RegisterToVoteANC (@CyrilRamaphosa) September 18, 2021

Matongo was with President Ramaphosa earlier on Saturday, campaigning for the ANC for the upcoming local government elections, in Soweto.

