President Ramaphosa to spend his Youth Day in Mthatha

President Cyril Ramaphosa will commemorate and spend Youth Day in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape under the theme: Promoting sustainable livelihood and resilience of young people for a better tomorrow.

He is expected to deliver an update on Presidential initiatives aimed at stimulating youth employment. Marking 46 years since the 1976 student revolution, the Presidency revealed on Tuesday that the proceedings will start with a visit to St Johns College followed by the main commemoration at the Mthatha Stadium.

Since May 2022, the official South African unemployment rate has decreased by 0.8 of a percentage point to 34.5% in the first quarter of this year, compared with the unemployment rate of 35.3% in the fourth quarter of 2021. This was described as a modest improvement.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author