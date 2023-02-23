Press council chair Judge Phillip Levinsohn has died

Judge Phillip Levinsohn, a passionate defender of media freedom, the Press Code and a chairperson of the Press Council of South Africa (PCSA) has died at the age of 83.

According to Levinsohn Press Council Executive Director, Latiefa Mobara, he served as PCSA chair for over a decade after his retirement in 2010 and died suddenly this week.

“We remembered Judge Levinsohn as a gentle, caring man who was a fierce defender of media freedom and a passionate believer in fair media coverage as espoused by the Press Code. He will be sorely missed by all of us who knew him.”

Those who worked with him labeled him as a friend and mentor whose experience and intellect was much admired by everyone.

“He contributed immensely to the highly reputable organisation we are today. We have lost a giant, a true human rights champion who lived by the letter and spirit of a free and more equitable society,” said deputy Chair of the PCSA, Amina Frense.

Press Council of South Africa mourns death of Judge Phillip Levinsohn pic.twitter.com/ZFPK1zm1Ze — Press Council SA (@PressCouncil_SA) February 23, 2023

