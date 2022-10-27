Pride goes ahead despite terrorist attack alert from the US

The highly anticipated 33rd Johannesburg Pride Parade celebration and march will go ahead at the weekend despite a warning about a possible terrorist attack targeted at the greater Sandton precinct.

In a security alert on Wednesday, the US embassy advised people to avoid crowded areas and other large public gatherings in the area on Saturday and Sunday.

“The US government has received information that terrorists may be planning to conduct an attack targeting large gatherings of people at an unspecified location in the greater Sandton area of Johannesburg, South Africa, on 29 October 2022,” read the alert.

“There is no further information regarding the timing, method, or target of the potential attack. The US embassy has advised staff to avoid crowds of people and other large public gatherings in the greater Sandton area of Johannesburg during the weekend of 29-30 October 2022.”

In a statement on Thursday, the Johannesburg Pride event organisers acknowledged the uncertainties sparked by the alert, saying they understand that making a decision on whether or not to attend the event may be hard.

However, it is hard on them too, they said, after all the work invested in the planning of the annual event.

“Johannesburg Pride has not been directly threatened nor have we received any communication from outside parties other than what the media assumed via the US embassy’s website,” said the Pride organisers.

“We have consulted with various entities and at this point postponing the event is hard, proceeding with Pride is hard, and deciding whether or not to attend is a hard decision.”

Notwithstanding the public’s fear of attending the event, the Pride organisers have asked the LGBTQIA+ community to remember the initial reason why they need to occupy the streets for the march.

“We urge you to remember the essence of why Pride began. It was, for all intents and purposes, a protest action. We as a continent have a very marginalised LGBTQ+ community, we live under constant attack, and there is constant fear of being arrested in 33 of 54 countries.

“Despite our constitutional rights, we are marginalised in South Africa. The threat has provided an opportunity for homophobes to emerge, inciting a series of homophobic comments directed at Pride and our LGBTQ+ community, and the reason for our existence.

“We must remember that it is critical for us to occupy the space we intend to occupy on October 29, 2022, that we take to the streets, and that we assert our visibility. We must establish our presence and demonstrate our strength as a united community.”

The organisers expressed their confidence that the event will go ahead as planned with the help of private security and law-enforcement authorities.

Meanwhile, Liberty Two Degrees (L2D), which owns mall assets including Sandton City, Eastgate, said on Thursday that its Sandton facility is safe, noting that business will go on as usual.

“Shareholders are advised that L2D is aware of the notification by the US embassy in South Africa of a possible terrorist attack in the greater Sandton area planned for the 29th and the 30th of October 2022. The safety of all our shoppers, tenants, service providers and stakeholders is of paramount importance,” read the statement from L2D.

“In partnership with the authorities, we are actively monitoring the situation and have appropriate security measures in place in and around Sandton City, which includes Nelson Mandela Square, offices, hotels, and the Sandton Convention Centre. The malls are currently trading as normal.”

In a statement, the Presidency said it “notes” the alert by the US embassy.

“This is part of the US government’s standard communication to its citizens. It is the responsibility of the South African security forces to ensure that all people within our country feel safe,” said the Presidency.

“Law-enforcement agencies continue to monitor for any threats to our citizens, our nation and our sovereignty. Threats are assessed continuously and are acted upon to ensure the safety of all.

“Should the need arise, the South African government will be the first to inform the public about any imminent threat.”

