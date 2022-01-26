REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi in hospital for medical tests

By Sunday World
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 15: Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, MP addresses the media at Durban Manor on October 15, 2021 in Durban, South Africa. It is reported that the founder of the Inkatha Freedom Party deliberated on the baseless and unwarranted attacks emanating from the ANC in KZN and other pressing matters. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)

Johannesburg – The founding member of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has been admitted to hospital.

According to family spokesperson, Dr Bhekuyise Ngqengelele Buthelezi, he said that the political icon is undergoing medical tests as he experienced high blood pressure on Monday night and subsequently felt unwell.

The veteran politician, also serves as the traditional prime minister for the Zulu nation.

On 20 January 2019, Buthelezi announced that he would not seek re-election to another term as party president of the IFP.

The party elected Velenkosini Hlabisa as his successor at the party’s 2019 National General Conference.

Buthelezi is 93-years-old.

