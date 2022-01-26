Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi in hospital for medical tests

Johannesburg – The founding member of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has been admitted to hospital.

According to family spokesperson, Dr Bhekuyise Ngqengelele Buthelezi, he said that the political icon is undergoing medical tests as he experienced high blood pressure on Monday night and subsequently felt unwell.

The veteran politician, also serves as the traditional prime minister for the Zulu nation.

On 20 January 2019, Buthelezi announced that he would not seek re-election to another term as party president of the IFP.

The party elected Velenkosini Hlabisa as his successor at the party’s 2019 National General Conference.

Buthelezi is 93-years-old.

