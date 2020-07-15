E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Business

Priscillah Mabelane quits the Standard Bank board

By Somaya Stockenstroom

Priscillah Mabelane has quit the board of Standard Bank, the country’s biggest bank by assets said. Her resignation came as a surprise as she was reappointed to Standard Bank’s board just a few weeks ago.

However, Mabelane was one of five Standard Bank directors shareholder activist group, Just Share, did not want to be reappointed to the board because of their links to fossil fuel companies.

Mabelane was last month appointed to a key management position at energy and chemical company, Sasol.


Standard Bank declined to table climate risk shareholder resolution at this year’s annual general meeting, just a year after the watershed moment when it was the time for a South African company to do so in 2019.

Standard Bank in a statement said Mabelane had decided to resign from her responsibilities at the bank.

“Standard Bank Group announces the resignation of Priscillah Mabelane as an independent non-executive director on the boards of directors of Standard Bank Group and the Standard Bank of South Africa Limited owing to the change in her executive management responsibilities,” the statement read.

“The resignation from the Boards will take effect from 31 July 2020.The Boards extend their appreciation to Priscillah for her contribution to the group and wish her success with her future endeavours.”

Mabelane was until recently the CEO of BP Southern Africa.

Author


Similar stories

Entertainment

Amapiano loses trendsetter Paper 707

Tributes from many South African artists have poured in for the trendsetter, Vusi “Papers 707” Mabuza, who made some signature Amapiano dance moves a...
Read more
Covid-19

Numsa says government, not alcohol, is to blame for shortages of hospital beds

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) says government, and not alcohol, is to blame for shortages of hospital beds.   The union, in...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal