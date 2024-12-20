Producer Tebogo Malope set to release his debut film

Multi-award-winning director and producer, Tebogo Malope, who is popularly known for his visionary and ground-breaking work in film, television, documentaries, music videos and creative direction at agencies, is set to release his first independent film, titled Spirit.

The film draws inspiration from rapper Kwesta and Wale’s hit song Spirit, the music video which Tebogo directed.

It expands on the themes of identity, resilience, and freedom, that are so vividly explored in the original music video. And this offers a deeper, more immersive experience.

This project represents an opportunity to engage with complex narratives surrounding self-discovery and the universal human spirit.

Determined to push boundaries

Malope said he was determined to push boundaries with Spirit.

“Creating my first independent film was an act of self-liberation. A bold journey in storytelling without constraints. Inspired by the characters from the Spirit music video, I crafted a narrative that speaks to the power of identity and freedom. The independence of the film allowed me the space to explore these characters. Not just as figures, but as reflections of the inner struggles we face in defining ourselves,” said Malope

The cast for Spirit includes award-winning actor Hamilton Dlamini, Richard Lukunku, and Rami Chuene. Also Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha, Kagiso Lediga, and Nqobile Khumalo. Nhlanhla Mahlangu, and Nkone Mameja are also part of the cast, to mention a few.

Award-winning cast

The film also features an award-winning supporting cast. This includes Meshack Mavuso, Kenneth Nkosi, and Mduduzi Mabaso, among others.

With Spirit, Malope aims to continue his legacy of excellence. He is presenting a captivating film that is poised for success on the global stage.

Malope is a film director who has been in the industry for close to 20 years. He has worked on many projects and brands such as Nando’s, Burna Boy, SABC and many others.