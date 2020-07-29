PSL allocated match venues during draw

The PSL has conducted the home and away venue draw for the remaining fixtures of the 2019/20 season that has been disrupted by the spread coronavirus and is now scheduled to kick off on August 8.

To complete the domestic campaign, all 32 member clubs will play in the biologically safe environment in Johannesburg and Pretoria in the Gauteng province.

Eight stadiums have been allocated for top flight Absa Premiership teams, while another eight will be the venues for the National First Division’s (NFD) GladAfrica Championship clubs.

Two teams will play at the same home venue or stadium and if the matches are fixtured on the same day, the matches will be played a double-header.

At the draw, held at the league headquarters in Parktown, Johannesburg, high-riding log leaders Kaizer Chiefs and Chippa United will play at Orlando Stadium, in Soweto.

Orlando Pirates and Golden Arrows have been drawn to play at Ellis Park Stadium, a rugby venue, east of Johannesburg while second placed on the log Mamelodi Sundowns will complete the season at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto, sharing the venue with Highlands Park, a club that is been touted as being for sale.

Here are the home and away venues for the Premiership and NFD matches:

Baroka and SuperSport United (Wits Milpark Stadium)

Cape Town City and Polokwane City (Loftus Stadium)

AmaZulu and Maritzburg United (Lucas Moripe Stadium)

Mamelodi Sundowns and Highlands Park (Dobsonvile Stadium)

Orlando Pirates and Golden Arrows (Ellis Park Stadium)

Wits and Black Leopards (Soccer City)

Chippa United and Kaizer Chiefs (Orlando Stadium)

Bloemfontein Celtic and Stellenbosch (Tuks Stadium)

National First Division venues:

TS Galaxy and Jomo Cosmos (Wits Rugby Stadium)

JDR Stars and Ajax Cape Town (Rand Stadium)

Steenberg United and Swallows (Makhulong Stadium)

Mbombela United and Uthongathi FC (UJ Soweto Stadium)

Richards Bay and Cape Umoya United (Tuks Rugby Stadium)

University of Pretoria and Royal Eagles (Joburg Stadium)

Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhadila and Free State Stars (Sturrock Park Stadium)

TS Sporting and Real Kings (Tsakane Stadium).

Xolile Mtshazo