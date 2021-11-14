PSL bosses reprimand MaMkhize

Johannesburg- The PSL big brass indirectly reprimanded Royal AM bosses Shauwn “MamKhize” Mkhize and her son Andile Mpisane at the league’s AGM on Thursday.

In a veiled reference, PSL chairman Irvin Khoza explained how the current and former bosses made sacrifices to get the league to the position it is today.

He mentioned how the image should not be tarnished by incidents where issues are resolved in the courts of law.

“Even Kaizer Motaung spoke about the history of the PSL and reminded everybody how they should work together in taking the league forward rather than taking the route of courts. He mentioned that football has its channels and ways of resolving thorny issues,” said a Sunday World informer.

Mkhize and Royal AM are still continuing with her promotion/relegation case involving Sekhukhune FC to CAS, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland.



She took matters to court in a flurry of appearances during the protracted relegation/promotion dispute that resulted in Sekhukhune United FC getting promoted and her club getting position number two in the GladAfrica Championship.

She recently broke the internet when they were showing off with piles of banknotes and paying players bonuses on the field of play after their win against Maritzburg United at the Chatsworth Stadium in Durban.

Added our informer: “Other PSL top bosses David Thidiela and John Comitis spoke about the reputation of the league and court matters. Thidiela mentioned how he started by taking gate-takings to his house back in the days and how the league is professional now. The acting CEO Mato Madlala added he bit about the piling legal bill that le league is faced with.”

