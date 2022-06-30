PSL club coach, four SA players nominated for top CAF awards

South Africa will be well-represented at the 2022 CAF Awards after the continental mother body released the first list of nominees on Thursday. The awards will be held on July 21 in Rabat, Morocco.

Four players and a coach from the Premier Soccer League (PSL) were nominated. Pitso Mosimane and Orlando Pirates’ Mandla Ncikazi will vie for the Men’s Coach of the Year award. The duo lost out in the finals of the CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup, respectively.

Bandile Shandu and Thembinkosi Lorch, both from Orlando Pirates, have been chosen in the Interclub Player of the Year category. They will face stern competition from Mamelodi Sundowns’ striker Peter Shalulile and Al Ahly’s Percy Tau.

A stakeholder panel made up of technical experts, CAF legends and journalists decided on the list for the various categories, taking into consideration the performance of the nominee from September 2021 to June 2022, at all levels.

The winners of each category will be decided by a voting panel made up of CAF technical committee, media professionals, head coaches and captains of member associations and clubs involved at the group stage of the inter-club competitions.

The CAF Awards 2022 will be held ahead of the final of Africa’s flagship women’s competition, African Women’s Africa Cup of Nations between July 2 and July 23 in Morocco.

The event will also coincide with the two-year anniversary of the launch of the CAF Women’s Football Strategy.

