Public allowed to view body of late former minister Tito Mboweni

The government has announced that members of the public are invited to view the body of former minister of finance Tito Mboweni on Friday.

This process is scheduled between 4pm and 6pm at Sasekane Village in Tzaneen.

Final resting place

Mboweni’s official funeral service will take place at Nkowankowa Stadium, outside Tzaneen in Limpopo. The service has been scheduled to start at 10am and proceed to Bordeaux Cemetery for final send-off.

This week, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a Special Official Funeral Category 2.

The stadium is expected to be filled with dignitaries, government officials, and members of the public who wish to honour the legacy of the former minister.

The government also announced that those who cannot attend the viewing or funeral will have the opportunity to sign condolence books at the stadium on the day of the funeral.

William Baloyi, chief director for government communication, said this offers an additional way for South Africans to express their sympathies and pay tribute to Mboweni’s lasting impact on the nation.

Sunday World to broadcast service live

Recognising the high level of interest from the public, the funeral service will be broadcast live on major television networks. Your favourite newspaper, Sunday World, will also broadcast the funeral service live.

Additionally, the proceedings will be streamed online on the government’s official Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube platforms.

Baloyi said this ensures that those who are unable to attend in person can still follow the solemn event from anywhere in the world.

Baloyi said the nation has been mourning since the announcement of Mboweni’s death.

He said flags across South Africa and at embassies abroad have been flown at half-mast in recognition of Mboweni’s contributions to the country, particularly in the fields of finance and governance.

Fikile Mbalula, ANC secretary-general, also announced this week that the ANC will hold a memorial service for Mboweni next week.

He said this would afford the masses to celebrate Mboweni and get to talk about political career and culinary skills, amongst other things.

