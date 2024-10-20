News

Public Works sets out after company that got paid R10m but did no work

By Sandile Motha
MEC Martin Meyer Conduct Oversight Visit At The Abandoned Palm Beach Hotel In Durban.
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 13: Lukas Martin Meyer, KZN MEC for Public Works and Infrastructure during an oversight visit to the Seamens Institute and Rest building on September 13, 2024 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Public Works and Infrastructure is reeling from the R10-million pre-payment to a contractor who has since vani­shed without fulfilling his contractual obligations, leading to accusations that the intention was always to loot.

Sunday World understands that the department has initiated a legal process to recover the funds after hiring Themane Construction as one of the subcontractors in a R56-million construction project.

Public Works MEC Martin Meyer officially opened the project this week, which includes, among other things, 32 offices, two large boardrooms, and four kitchens. It had stalled because the main contractor abandoned work, citing threats from the construction mafia.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.