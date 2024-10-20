Public Works sets out after company that got paid R10m but did no work

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Public Works and Infrastructure is reeling from the R10-million pre-payment to a contractor who has since vani­shed without fulfilling his contractual obligations, leading to accusations that the intention was always to loot.

Sunday World understands that the department has initiated a legal process to recover the funds after hiring Themane Construction as one of the subcontractors in a R56-million construction project.

Public Works MEC Martin Meyer officially opened the project this week, which includes, among other things, 32 offices, two large boardrooms, and four kitchens. It had stalled because the main contractor abandoned work, citing threats from the construction mafia.

