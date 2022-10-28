Pupils injured in Pietermaritzburg taxi crash

A horrific accident involving a taxi and another vehicle left 13 people injured, including school learners.

The crash took place on Friday morning on Bombay Road in Pietermaritzburg KwaZulu-Natal, where the two vehicles collided in the midst of morning traffic. According to reports from Mi7 National Group’s Emergency Medical the minibus taxi was carrying the pupils. “The paramedics found that two vehicles had collided, including a minibus taxi carrying school pupils. The crash left 13 occupants from all the vehicles involved with injuries. The paramedics, along with their counterparts from other service providers, worked quickly to stabilize the patients before transporting them to hospital for further treatment.”

KZN police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo confirmed the incident.

“It alleged that this morning at 07:30, a taxi and bakkie collided on Bombay Road in Pietermaritzburg. A case of reckless and negligent driving will be opened at Mountain Rise police station for investigation.”

