Putco drivers living in fear following torching of 51 buses

Putco bus drivers are living in fear and scared for their lives after the public transport company’s buses were torched at four depots in Mpumalanga on Monday night.

This is according to Matsobane Mnyamane, the route supervisor of Putco buses travelling from Pretoria to Mpumalanga.

Mnyamane was speaking to Sunday World on Tuesday afternoon at a Putco depot in the Moloto area near KwaMhlanga, which is one of the depots where the buses were torched.

“What happened is painful. The torching of these buses has affected commuters. I do not know who did this, but I think it was intruders. They torched the buses and shot one of the security guards for nothing,” Mnyamane said.

“Some of the drivers are even scared to do their work and continue driving. They are afraid to work after what happened.”

He said two security guards at the depot were taken to the hospital after the perpetrators allegedly poured fuel in their eyes.

“One of the security guards was shot in the leg, and two others were poured with fuel in their eyes by these attackers. They did these so that they could burn the buses with ease,” said Mnyamane.

Two bus drivers who spoke to Sunday World on condition of anonymity said they heard about the torching of buses on Tuesday morning when they reported for work.

“I was shocked when I heard that the buses were burnt. I was even scared when I was driving on the road today. I was struggling to focus,” said the one driver.

“Whoever did this does not like the Putco bus company and will target everyone at Putco, including its drivers. We are not safe.”

Employees shot, assaulted

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli said the 51 Putco buses were torched by a group of armed suspects driving in a white Toyota Quantum.

Two Putco employees were injured during the attack — one was shot in the leg and the other was physically assaulted. Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Mdhluli said 16 buses were burnt at the KwaMhlanga depot, while 35 others were brought to ashes at Siyabuswa depots (18 in Maphotla and 17 in Thanane).

He said about 15 suspects wearing black clothes and balaclavas stormed into a bus depot at Moloto (KwaMhlanga area) and held the employees at gunpoint.

“The suspects are said to have then shot and injured one security guard. It was during this period that the 16 buses were burnt,” Mdhluli said.

“The injured security officer was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving medical treatment.”

He said at the Maphotla (Siyabuswa area), about 10 suspects attacked and assaulted a security guard before torching the 18 buses.

The security guard was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police investigating various charges

At Thabana in Siyabuswa, said Mdhluli, about 10 suspects went to the bus depot and reportedly torched 17 buses.

“The police, firefighters, as well as emergency medical personnel were informed about the incident, and upon arrival, cases were opened in relation to this horrific incident,” he said.

He added that the police are investigating various charges, including malicious damage to properties, attempted murder, and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Mpumalanga acting police commissioner Zeph Mkhwanazi said that a team of investigators will work around the clock to ensure that the perpetrators are swiftly brought to book.

“From what we have gathered so far, this incident appears to have been well-orchestrated. We are confident in the team that was put together,” said Mkhwanazi.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content