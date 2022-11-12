Queen B to host the Africa Cares Women’s Tennis Challenge

What does an international tournament and Bonang Matheba, popularly known as Queen B, has in common? You may ask.

Plenty, with vivacious Matheba’s top drawer presentation and hosting talent, many events are clamouring to have her on board, same with Africa Cares Women’s Tennis Challenge, touted as the biggest tennis tournament in Africa and will held on December 2 and 3 in Johannesburg.

The tennis event, according to the organisers #africacarestennis, hopes to bring light on issues such as gender-based violence in South Africa.

The South African multi-award-winning radio host, global citizen ambassador, and TV presenter is excited to be a part of such a life-changing campaign.

“The conversation surrounding this tournament is amazing as it is not only focusing on tennis as a sport but other pressing issues such as gender-based violence in South Africa. It is also great that it is in alignment with the 16 days of activism which is basically for no violence against women and children,” said Matheba.

The event hopes to inspire and encourage society to no longer tolerate nor accept women becoming victims to gender-based violence. Some of the most talented tennis players in the world such as Ons Jabeur, Sloane Stephens to name a few, will not only showcase their talent but motivate and inspire young girls across Africa. In support of this tournament are sponsors such as Mercedes Benz, Sun International and Fila South Africa.

“South Africa really does have devastating statistics when it comes to GBV. The fact that every 3 hours a woman is murdered should be a good enough reason to have conversations and campaigns around this,” said Matheba.

Supporting these exceptional women will be upcoming South African tennis star Khololwam Montsi, who was part of the French Open Junior Tennis Champions at the age of 17, who will be doubling up with German-Jamaican professional tennis player Dustin Brown, who rose to fame after beating Rafael Nadal in 2014 Halle Open.

The two will be showcasing their speed, technique, and entertaining playing style, in support of women’s tennis.

Tickets for the tennis tournament can be purchased on Ticketpro. Follow the hashtag #africacarestennis for more updates.

