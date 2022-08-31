Queen Ntokozo KaMayisela-Zulu takes a stand against abortion

It is unfair to put unnecessary pressure on girls about pregnancy, Queen Ntokozo KaMayisela-Zulu said during her speech at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s (UKZN) Westville campus on Tuesday.

A staunch Christian, KaMayisela-Zulu was the main guest speaker at the university’s event held under the theme UKZN Women In Conversation with her Royal Highness.

In her speech, KaMayisela-Zulu, an anti-abortion activist, said: “My father taught me that it is wrong to sleep with men, but if you fall pregnant, don’t blame yourself because it’ll be God’s doing. So, I don’t believe in abortion.

“The bible says he knew each and every one of us before we were born, and he already had a plan before we were even conceived. This means we cannot go against God, because he is our Creator and he does not make mistakes.

“The society often preaches against pregnancy and all the wrong things, but sometimes young girls are put under unnecessary pressure. What do we expect these young girls to do with unplanned pregnancies.

“For this reason, I started the Maskolo Foundation where I focus on women. I realised that young women are often caught up in between parenthood and being a teenager. The name of the programme is called In-Between, and it embraces all women who are divorced, single mothers, teenage mothers, and widows.”

Also in attendace at the event was Dr Gugu Mazibuko, a cultural expert and a senior lecturer at the university’s School of Arts. She spoke of King Misuzulu’s kingship.

“In Zulu culture there is no vacuum. When one king dies, the next one takes over the throne immediately. In this instance, as soon as King Zwelithini passed on, the regent Queen Madlamini-Zulu took over the throne,” said Mazibuko.

“Unfortunately, she also passed on. But on that very same night her son, King Misuzulu was announced as the king of AmaZulu. So, he became a king on that night when his name was mentioned. However, certain rituals such as the cleansing and the hunting still had to take place.

“The king succeeded in the first hunting. This was followed by the hunting of a lion. This was a symbol of power, strength and of a leader.

“The king killed the lion with just one bullet. We are told it went up and it fell down and died, and the weather confirmed it by raining. Culturally, there has to be confirmation.”

The event closed on a high note with KaMayisela-Zulu showcasing her singing talent.

