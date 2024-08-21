R120m road construction begins at notorious protest zone

The Mpumalanga government has officially commenced construction on the long-awaited D3954 and D3958 roads between Casteel and Zoeknog as a way of addressing years of community unrest.

MEC for public works, roads and transport, Thulasizwe Thomo, led the sod-turning ceremony at the protest spot, which marked the beginning of a project that promises to transform the lives of residents in the area.

The project, valued at R119, 760 863.92, will improve transportation infrastructure in the region. It will also create job opportunities for local residents through the involvement of SMMEs.

At the heart of community protests

For years, the community of Zoeknog Village near Acornhoek has endured the hardships of a dilapidated road network. This culminated in a three-week protest that brought the area to a standstill just before the May 29 elections.

Desperate for a solution, residents resorted to drastic measures. They blocked the R40 road with hijacked trucks, burning tyres, and rocks. This caused significant disruptions to transport, business, and most critically, education.

More than 25 schools were forced to close their doors as the community’s frustration boiled over.

“This is a historic moment for the people of Casteel and Zoeknog. The construction of this road is more than just infrastructure development. It’s about improving the quality of life for our communities,” said MEC Thomo.

“We are committed to delivering on our promises and ensuring that every citizen has access to proper transportation.”

The launch of the 9KM project is a direct response to these community concerns. It is also a testament to the government’s commitment to delivering on its promises.

Job creation, community empowerment

The provincial government has emphasised its commitment to prioritising local businesses. It also vowed to empower the community through this project.

The completion of the road is expected to have a positive impact on various aspects of community life. These include education, healthcare, and economic development. Improved access to schools, clinics, and economic centres will enhance the residents’ overall well-being.

However, some community members expressed reservations about the developments.

“We are certainly happy with the sod-turning ceremony. But knowing politicians, this might be the last we see of them. They might come back again when it’s time for local government elections. We are cautiously hopeful,” said Dikeledi Mashego, of Zoeknog.

Other residents said they believed the ANC in Mpumalanga was bound to deliver. This given the threat of political party competition within the government of national unity in Pretoria.

Community divided, some relieved, some doubtful

“ANC leaders hate the idea of having a baas supervising their work. But we now have a white minister. He will come down here to inspect the progress of the road. This gives me hope that the project will be completed,” said Pheladi Matukane.

The parents of children affected by school closures saw no point in commenting on the sod-turning.

“There is no use speaking about a road that has not been built yet. Why jump before the drumbeat?” said one parent who declined to give her name.

As construction kicks off, the provincial government will continue to engage with the community. This to ensure transparency and address any concerns. The project is anticipated to be completed within 20 months.

