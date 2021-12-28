R3000 for Kaizer Chiefs jersey?

Johannesburg- Kaizer Chiefs fans will have to fork out a cool R3000 if they want to own the Chairman (Kaizer Motaung) 77th year special edition jersey. This is three times more than the normal home and away replica jersey that fetches R1000 in the local sports shops.

The Amakhosi family and supporters are celebrating chairman “Chincha Guluva” 77th birthday and as a result, the club’s marketing department thought it would be proper to honour their number one citizen. But this is a collectors’ item and a special tribute to Motaung and only 77 jerseys will be made available. A special feature on the jersey is Kaizer Motaung’s signature below the club’s red indian logo on the left.

R3000 is a bit steep for the local football market and it remains to be seen if the fans will be tripping each other in the sports shops to get their hands on the 77 jerseys that will be made available.

Chiefs posted on their website: “To share and celebrate the chairman’s 77th year and in the spirit of giving, we were inspired to exclusively offer our 2021/22 home jersey printed with our chairman’s name, Kaizer and number 77 on the back. The special feature here is the Chairman’s signature on the front under the Kaizer Chiefs badge.

A special feature LIMITED to 77 jerseys only. You will also receive a letter of authenticity. Accompanied with our home jersey is a 100% pure silk 50th tie with the items packed in a gift box. You will enjoy owning one of the limited series of 77 jerseys on offer. Please note this is The Chairman’s Digital signature that has been printed on the jersey.”

According to the website, this highly priced jersey is made from a highly breathable fabric with Nike Dri-FIT technology that moves sweat away from your skin and helps you stay dry and comfortable. It is also made from 75% recycled polyester fabric and is a standard fit for a relaxed easy feel. It is also machine washable.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author