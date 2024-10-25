R300m spent to rid three Durban townships of deadly crime

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has unleashed R300-million worth of sophisticated technology to keep criminals at bay in three notorious Durban townships.

The townships in question are Inanda, which leads KwaZulu-Natal with the highest rate of crime. as well as Ntuzuma, and KwaMashu. All the townships are adjacent to each other.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi confirmed the project. He said more resources had been deployed to the townships because they featured largely on the province’s crime picture.

CCTV camera networks in all identified townships

“We’re installing CCTV camera networks in all these three townships. [This] will lead to a rapid response from police whenever a crime is committed. Inanda mainly is the problem for us in this province,” said Mkhwanazi.

The announcement comes after the province had hatched a crime strategy for the festive season. The strategy is focusing on eThekwini metro.

“eThekwini has the biggest population in the province, with close to 4 million people living in the metro.

Mkhwanazi also said KZN will be a no-go area for criminals hell-bent on terrorising communities.

“We cannot fight crime by negotiating with criminals, we have to be aggressive with them,” he said.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Thamsanqa Ntuli signed the Ministerial Cooperation Agreement. He signed it with National Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola. Including provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and other key stakeholders.

This agreement is a significant milestone. This in fostering greater collaboration and coordination between national and provincial law enforcement agencies.

Joint crime strategy signed

Of the crime strategy signed in Durban on Thursday, premier Ntuli said it solidified a commitment. That of a unified approach to fighting crime in the province.

“The agreement aims to streamline operations, enhance information-sharing, and implement joint strategies. These aim to tackle pressing safety challenges during the festive season and beyond.

The partnership with private security, business and other stakeholders would strengthen the province’s crime-fighting efforts. It will also improve public safety and contribute to creating a secure environment for all KZN residents and visitors.

