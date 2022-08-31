Rabies vaccination drive kicks off in North West

The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development in the North West will on Thursday embark on a mass vaccination drive for rabies.

Rabies is caused by a virus that affects the nervous system of affected animal and human beings, and can result in death.

The department has called on all pet owners across the province to take the necessary precautions and present their pets at the nearest veterinary clinics for vaccination.

“The theme for this year’s campaign is Zero by 30: Our catalytic response and is part of the global goal of zero human dog-mediated rabies deaths by 2030, worldwide,” said the department.

Symptoms of rabies include a dysfunctional nervous system, and they are classified either as “dumb form” or “aggressive form”.

In the dumb form, the animals show signs of lethargy and progress to facial paralysis, while in the aggressive form, they show signs of extreme aggression and as they are paralysed in the face. They also tend to produce a lot of infective saliva.

The department said the virus enters the body through the saliva of infected animals through a bite wound or infected saliva, and getting direct access to the mucous membranes of victim animals or human beings.

The exposure may include bites, but it is important to note that small nicks that break the skin or even licks of the eyes, nose and mouth are regarded as exposure.

The department added that at least 59 000 people die from rabies annually.

