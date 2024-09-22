News

Racial tension, economic class war reach breaking point at Hartbeespoort

By Sunday World
Hartbeespoort
HARTBEESPOORT, SOUTH AFRICA – AUGUST 14: Africa’s longest cableway the Harties Cableway reopens on August 14, 2012 near Hartbeespoort Dam in North West, South Africa. The 1.2 kilometer cableway was reopened by Tourism Minister Marthinus van Schalkwyk after nearly eight years of closure. It is expected to ferry up to 300 people every hour. (Photo by Gallo Images / Foto24 / Brendan Croft)

Racial tensions are on the boil in the tourist hamlet of Hartbeespoort Dam, where black residents and business owners claim they are at the receiving end of discrimination and threats by their white neighbours.

In the latest racially charged incident, a white man has been found guilty by the Brits Magistrate’s Court for pointing a gun at his black neighbour during a long-running territorial dispute.

