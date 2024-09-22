Racial tension, economic class war reach breaking point at Hartbeespoort

Racial tensions are on the boil in the tourist hamlet of Hartbeespoort Dam, where black residents and business owners claim they are at the receiving end of discrimination and threats by their white neighbours.

In the latest racially charged incident, a white man has been found guilty by the Brits Magistrate’s Court for pointing a gun at his black neighbour during a long-running territorial dispute.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content