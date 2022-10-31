Radio Veteran Jeremy Mansfield has died.
The news was confirmed on Monday by author, fellow broadcaster and friend to Mansfield, Samantha Cowen.
She wrote: “This morning a light went out in the world. Jeremy Mansfield passed away just before dawn. He died peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends and boundless love. Jeremy lived large, he didn’t know how to do small. He loved hard, laughed loud and managed to combine mischief and mayhem with heart and soul. The city was brighter and lighter with him on the airwaves, he changed lives every day. When he wasn’t raising millions for charity, he was raising fresh hell!
“This dream team (as I now refer to them) will now guide me through how to have as much fun in the the time I have left and fulfill as many dreams, big and small, I have in my bucketlist. A new journey for Kari and the rest of our families starts today,” he wrote.
The 59-year-old started his radio career in 1985 on Capital Radio 604 before he moved to 947 in 1997, where he was famous for the breakfast show, The Rude Awakening. He also worked at Hot 91.9FM. In July 2021, he started a YouTube channel Mansfield2day featuring experts in business, medicine and law among other topics.
He is survived by his daughter, Gabriella.
Streams of tributes from other radio legends have and continue to pour in for Mansfield.
Mark Pilgrim, who is also fighting cancer, wrote:
The radio industry is a family. Today we say goodbye to one of our own. Always remembered. Goodbye big guy. RIP Jeremy. pic.twitter.com/9A7HUhMHjH
— Mark Pilgrim (@MarkPilgrimZA) October 31, 2022
#RIPJeremyMansfield 💔 😭
Jem, my Radio Brutha who inspired me & made me laugh. He knew that Radio is defined as “theater of the mind.” Jeremy was “Radio.” 👏🏾 🙌🏾
A larger than life character who had a heart of gold.
Glad I worked with him @947
Hamba kahle Mfondini
Lala ngoxolo pic.twitter.com/6sTSpuMlCv
— Kenny, son of David & Devi (@KennyMaistry) October 31, 2022
Hey wena! My “Tjovitjo!” I still don’t know how to work out the cricket score. So you did a lousy job of teaching me! Barging (Uninvited) into the studio to take me through it during a live show! Aah My Tjovitjo! Sleep well, brave man, with a big heart. Rest easy Jeremy Mansfield pic.twitter.com/wnFDOmuOkP
— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) October 31, 2022
Hard to believe that Jeremy Mansfield has passed on. ‘Larger than life’ does not do him justice. A totally unique person on and off the radio. Hamba kahle old mate.
— John Robbie (@John_C_Robbie) October 31, 2022
Rest in Peace Jeremy Mansfield. The blueprint. The man who paved the path for us in radio. Rest now chap.
— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) October 31, 2022
Jeremy, you opened so many doors in the broadcasting industry for so many. I wouldn’t be where I am today if you hadn’t thrown me on air. Thank you. Larger than life. A massive personality. May you rest in peace #RipJeremyMansfield pic.twitter.com/M2dbKrL0Gd
— Cindy Poluta (@CindyPoluta) October 31, 2022
