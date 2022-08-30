Ramaphosa dodges questions on Phala Phala farm theft

President Cyril Ramaphosa has once again failed to answer questions on the allegations of foreign currency stolen from his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo in February 2020.

Ramaphosa, who appeared before MPs in the National Assembly on Tuesday, said the most appropriate response would be to allow the law to take its course. This despite having promised that he would answer any question posed to him by the MPs.

In his defence, the president said he was willing to answer the questions, however, the law-enforcement authorities assigned to investigate the incident have requested him to only disclose the details of the “farmgate” scandal after the investigations have been completed.

In July, Ramaphosa appeared before the ANC integrity commission and again refused to furnish the the details of the alleged crime on his farm. Also in July, the Presidency assembled the media for the president to talk about the allegations, however, he ducked the questions.

Criticising him, EFF leader Julius Malema insisted that Ramaphosa must answer the questions. “Ramaphosa can answer in all other processes except parliament, where he must really account. Ramaphosa must answer the question today,” said Malema.

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa has appointed members of a national anti-corruption advisory council to help him combat the scourge of corruption in the country.

“The council will advise the president on matters related to fighting corruption, in line with the national anti-corruption strategy 2020-2030. Among other areas of focus, the council will advise the president on the effective implementation of the anti-corruption strategy by government and civil society, including the private sector,” said the Presidency in a statement on Monday.

“The council will also provide advisory input on matters related to government’s comprehensive response to the recommendations of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture.”

The members of the council, who will serve for three years from September 1, include:

Kavisha Pillay

David Harris Lewis

Nkosana Dolopi

Barbara Schreiner

Nokuzula Gloria Khumalo

Professor Firoz Cachalia (chair)

Mx Sekoetlane Phamodi

Ms Thandeka Gqubule-Mbeki

Inkosikazi Nomandla Dorothy Mhlauli (deputy chair)

The DA spokesperson on public service and administration, Leon Schreiber, said the appointment of the council is unnecessary as it “will, again, inevitably cost the taxpayers millions”.

Schreiber suggested that the president deregister the governing party from the political parties’ roll altogether, adding that the opposition party would provide him with the support he needs, “for free”.

“To root out corruption, the president merely needs to fire his corrupt cabinet. Even better, he should go to the nearest IEC [Independent Electoral Commission] office and deregister the ANC as a political party, thereby deactivating the biggest crime syndicate in the country,” said Schreiber.

“For years now Ramaphosa has been promising the country that he will root out corruption. Yet, in response to the DA’s court action to have cadre deployment declared illegal, he stated that the Zondo Commission was not binding, implying that the commission was essentially a mere advisory committee, one that cost the South African taxpayers R1-billion.

“It is very clear that this president, who hides millions of dollars in his furniture, is in no way serious about rooting out corruption. And the latest stunt does not fool the DA.”

