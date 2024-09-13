Ramaphosa grants former minister Gordhan official state funeral

President Cyril Ramaphosa has granted the late former cabinet minister Pravin Gordhan an official state funeral.

Ramaphosa made the announcement on Friday during the signing into law ceremony of the Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill (BELA Bill) at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

This was also confirmed by the executive director of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, Nishan Bolton. He explained Gordhan’s official state funeral will take place next Thursday in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

Bolton, who was speaking on Friday at the foundation’s media briefing, said Gordhan’s official state funeral will be followed by a private cremation of his body.

He said further details regarding the funeral will be issued by the government and office of the presidency.

Gordhan died in the early hours of Friday morning in hospital after a short battle with cancer. Adrian Lackay, the family’s spokesperson, announced this on Friday. Gordhan was 75.

Ramaphosa said Gordhan was one of the most principled and courageous freedom fighters the country has produced. He was speaking during the signing ceremony of the BELA Bill.

“South Africans woke up to the sad news of the passing of former Minister Pravin Gordhan.

“I had the occasion to go and spend some time with him last night in the hospital as I returned from Cape Town before he passed on.

“I was able to get a moment to speak to him even though he could no longer hear me. But it was a sad moment for me to be able to watch him as he was passing on to his journey to another world,” said Ramaphosa.

Gordhan’s last portfolio in the South African cabinet was as Public Enterprises Minister from 2018 to 2024. This after serving two terms as Finance Minister from 2009 to 2014 and again from 2015 to 2017.

He also served as Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister from 2014 to

2015. From March 1999 to 2009, Gordhan, a qualified pharmacist, was the commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

Gordhan elected to retire from active politics after this year’s 2024 general elections in order to spend time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Vanitha Raju, and his daughters, Anisha and Priyesha.

Lackay said the Gordhan family asks for privacy as they mourn his death.

“The Gordhan family requests that their privacy be respected during this difficult time of grief. Funeral arrangements and the details of a media briefing by the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, on behalf of the Gordhan family, will be announced in due course,” said Lackay.

On Tuesday, Lackay said Gordhan was admitted to hospital and was receiving the best available medical care. On Wednesday, the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation held a candlelight night vigil prayer for Gordhan’s recovery. It was held at the Constitutional Hill in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

