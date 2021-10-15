Ramaphosa takes campaign trail to Tshwane with hopes of regaining votes in the area

Johannesburg- ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the residents of Mabopane in the City of Tshwane to campaign for the Local Government Elections.

This comes after the murder of ward councillor Tshepo Motaung, who was shot 21 times, two weeks ago.

In the past Local Government Elections, the ANC has lost most of its metros to the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the area and the ruling party is hoping to reclaim the area this year.

“Let’s go and vaccinate to protect ourselves from Covid-19. On the 1st of November let us all go and vote for ANC. The ANC we know and love. Let’s build a strong and united African National Congress,” said Cyril Ramaphosa.

“Let’s remove those who are pretending to be serving the City of Tshwane and put those who will actually serve the people.”

Ramaphosa said the ANC has done so much for its people and it will continue to deliver. He also stated that those who qualify for the relief grants are yet to receive their money.

