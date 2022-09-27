Ramaphosa to face MPs for second time in less than a month

A date has been set for President Cyril Ramaphosa to answer supplementary questions about the controversial theft at his Phala Phala farm in 2020.

This after the National Assembly programming committee succumbed to mounting pressure from opposition parties calling for the president to return to the National Assembly and take the nation into his confidence.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapho said: “President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to appear before the National Assembly on Thursday [September 29] to answer questions for oral reply.

“In addition to the six questions about matters of national or international importance scheduled for Thursday, the president will also deal with the supplementary questions to question number 11 from the sitting of August 30.”

According to the Presidency, the president will also update the National Assembly on crucial government interventions “including the attention given to the supply of electricity to government’s development of a comprehensive response to the final report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, fraud and corruption in the public sector”.

In August, Ramaphosa took his seat virtually in the National Assembly during a hybrid plenary for oral reply to questions by MPs. He was subjected to six questions covering matters of national and international importance including illegal immigration and gender-based violence.

One question that stood out related to theft at his farm in Limpopo. However, the president failed to answer supplementary questions on the allegations of foreign currency stolen from his farm, telling the sitting that the most appropriate response would be to allow the law to take its course.

This despite having promised that he would answer any question posed to him by MPs.

In his defence, the president said he was willing to answer the questions, but stated that the law-enforcement authorities assigned to investigate the incident have requested him to only disclose the details of the “farmgate” scandal after the investigations have been completed.

The Presidency said at the time that Ramaphosa had actually answered the question. “On a proper reading of the question, president Ramaphosa did, in fact, answer the question,” said the Presidency.

“The president responded that he stands ready to take the nation into his confidence and that he would do so through the due legal and parliamentary processes.

“He indicated that he has responded, and will continue to respond, to all the questions that have been put to him by the relevant authorities. He also indicated that he would cooperate with, and be fully accountable to the Section 89 process that parliament has initiated.

“It is clear from the president’s reply that he considers it prudent to account on this matter through the due processes. This is consistent with what the president has said from the outset that there is no basis for the claims of criminal conduct that have been made against him, and that he will provide any information that the relevant authorities require.”

Also read: Ramaphosa dodges questions on Phala Phala farm theft

Ramaphosa denies hiding behind Phala Phala probe

Another question-and-answer session scheduled for Ramaphosa

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author