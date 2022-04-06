Ramaphosa to launch Oxford ‘Handbook of the South African Economy’

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday evening address the launch of the Oxford Handbook of the South African Economy.

According to the Southern Centre for Inequality Studies (SCIS) at Wits University the book, edited by Arkebe Oqubay, Fiona Tregenna, and Imraan Valodia, provides a detailed analysis of key economic questions in South Africa, concentrating on the recent economic challenges facing the country.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Presidency said in a statement the publication also profiles sectors and issues around energy, the environment, trade, industry, regulation, the labour market, income distribution, social policy, and the macro-economy.

“The Handbook of the South African Economy offers diverse analytical perspectives and debates that have implications for policymakers in the current climate of constrained economic growth in a Covid-19 pandemic era, weak economic transformation, and the challenges of inequality and unemployment,” said the Presidency.

In a joint address with the SCIS and the DSI/NRF South African Research Chair in Industrial Development at the University of Johannesburg, Ramaphosa will deliver the keynote address at a webinar scheduled for 6pm.

