Ramaphosa’s call to young men to help in struggle against femicide

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on young men to take up the struggle against gender-based violence.

In his weekly letter, Ramaphosa said violence against women had no place in our country.

“Like all South Africans, I have been deeply disturbed by a surge over the last few days in the murder of young women at the hands of men. These are shocking acts of inhumanity that have no place in our society,” he said.

The president spoke in the run-up to tomorrow’s 44th commemoration of the June 16 student uprisings.

His sentiments came in the wake of the killing of Tshegofatso Pule, Naledi Phangindawo and Nompumeleo Tshaka, among others, as femicide increased since the country entered level 3 of the lockdown.

Ramaphosa said youth-led civic activism was needed in the fight against gender-based violence. He said the justice system had to be strengthened in order to bring to book perpetrators and tighten bail and parole conditions for those who commit gender-based violence.

“While this needs society-wide action, I call on young men, in particular, to take up the struggle against gender-based violence. Unless we end the war that is being waged against South African women, the dream of a new society will remain elusive,” he said.

Author



George Matlala