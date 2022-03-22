Ramaphosa’s ‘fear fokkol’ comment a hit with content creators

President Cyril Ramaphosa has once again become the butt of all jokes for Mzansi’s content creators.

They have now transformed Ramaphosa, whom they fondly call Cupcake, into a rapper with some funky shades.

Several remixes are playing in the background to his sound clip where he tells EFF leader Julius Malema that he “fears fokkol”.

The president was addressing MPs in a question-and-answer session in the National Assembly last week when he responded to Malema’s comments about him lacking the courage to take action against Police Minister Bheki Cele.

One clip plays to the beat of old school rappers Dr Dre, Snoop Dog, Kurrupt and Nate Dogg’s The Next Episode.

Another clip on Tiktok is a hilarious compilation of Ramaphosa’s mask mishap, the president dancing somewhat violently and him laughing from the pit of his stomach, all to a raving electric beat.

See here:

