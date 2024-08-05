Ramathuba outlines her growth plan 

New Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba has outlined plans to position the province as a leading mining hub.

In her maiden state of the province speech during the opening of the legislature at the Jack Botes Hall in Polokwane on Friday, Ramathuba said Limpopo should leverage its rich minerals to take its economy to loftier heights.

Outlining her five-year plan as head of provincial government, the first-ever Limpopo woman premier, she said: “As we run the gauntlet of the ensuing five years, we are on course with a cogent plan to achieve more rapid, inclusive and sustainable economic growth and job creation to reduce poverty and tackle the high cost of living; and to build a capable, ethical and developmental state,” Ramathuba said.

“These three priorities are the mainstays of the seventh democratic administration.

“Limpopo stands ready to ensure that these priorities are converted into actions that will inform our endeavour to create a better life for all.”

Ramathuba said the seventh administration would elaborate on its economic plan during deliberations on the Medium-Term Development Plan 2024 to 2029.

“Our jobs plan for Limpopo focuses on harnessing the potential of key economic sectors such as mining, agriculture, manufacturing and tourism through industrialisation, which will ensure inclusive prosperity for all our people.

“It is recorded that almost 72% of South Africa’s mineral reserves are found in Limpopo, with untapped rare earths potential.

“With global mining industry experiencing significant transformation resulting in major capital investment paradigm shifts, Limpopo is well positioned to align very favourably on these shifts,” she said.

Ramathuba said mining investment was shifting drastically to the ‘big six metals’, namely: copper; platinum group metals (platinum and iridium); lithium; nickel; cobalt and rare earth elements.

“By optimising our untapped mineral resources, improving infrastructure and fostering positive community relations through partnership, we aim to position Limpopo as a leading mining region while ensuring sustainable and inclusive growth through beneficiation,” said Ramathuba.

EFF provincial leader Laurence Mapoulo said “the speech was a great dialogue to only those who don’t live in the -real world.

“It doesn’t resonate with the masses, who bear the brunt of living in rural areas, where there are no basic services.”

