Ramatlhodi throws hat in the ring to contest Ramaphosa

Ngoako Ramatlhodi, the first and longest-serving former Limpopo premier, has thrown his hat in the ring to contest President Cyril Ramaphosa during the highly anticipated ANC national elective conference in December.

Ramatlhodi, who also served as the minister of mineral resources under former president Jacob Zuma, has been touted by some branches in Limpopo to oust Ramaphosa.

He told Sunday World this week that he feels humbled and equal to the task.

The ANC veteran joins disgraced former health minister Zweli Mkhize and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as key contenders to unseat Ramaphosa as the leader of the ruling party.

“I am humbled to be considered amongst those eligible to stand for the high office of the president of the ANC, our glorious movement. If elected, I would deploy all my skills and experience to rescue our country from the abyss caused by loadshedding and many other malice bedevilling our young democracy,” said Ramatlhodi.

“As I previously did in ending the longest mineworkers’ strike in South Africa with the first 100 days of my appointment as minister of minerals, I would do this by deploying the skills of all South Africans in critical spheres of the economy in an endeavour to tackle the nightmare of crime that is devouring our people.”

An ANC member from Polokwane, Selaelo Mphahlele, said Ramatlhodi has all the credentials to lead the ANC in all positions, including as president of the ruling party.

“He can represent Limpopo very well as he never failed us by refusing to support Zuma and his allies, the Guptas, who milked the state purse,” said Mphahlele.

Phologo Kgare, another ANC member from Polokwane, said: “Ramaphosa and his administration have failed us. We need fresh ideas that will restore our confidence, because we are depressed due to the scarcity of water, power cuts and tariff hikes.”

Ramatlhodi was axed as minister of mineral resources during a cabinet reshuffle in March 2017, allegedly without any reason. His position was given to a known Zuma ally, the then Free State economic development MEC Mosebenzi Zwane.

