Rand Water says planned maintenance will not result in total cut off

Johannesburg – Rand Water has said that the planned shut down of their water pipe doesn’t mean there will be a total cut-off of water.

The cause of the shut downis due to the bulk water supplier working on their raw water pipe.

Rand Water has stated that the planned tie-in is by no means a total cut-off of the water supply.

“The term ‘shutdown’ is a technical phrase that has been used over years to describe a section of the system that may/will be affected by maintenance. Therefore, the use of this phrase is the industry norm and well-accepted within the water sector,” read the statement.

Rand Water said it has issued a 21- days notice to the affected customers as some areas may experience water supply shortages.

This comes after Rand Water released a media statement informing citizens of a 54 hour planned water outage that will occur on 15 November which will start at 5 am.

Sunday World

Author



Anelisa Sibanda