Rape accused pastor Omotoso’s trial postponed to 23 February

Johannesburg – Televangelist Timothy Omotoso appeared in court early on Tuesday to apply for leave to appeal a December ruling dismissing his application for a mistrial.

The matter was postponed until February 23 to allow the defence and state time to file their heads of arguments.

In December, judge Irma Schoeman found irregularities in the way the state had conducted the case, after ruling advocate Nceba Ntelwa’s conduct remiss.

Schoeman removed Ntelwa from the case and further dismissed the application for a ministrial.

Omotoso faces ninety-seven charges, including rape, human trafficking, and racketeering, and has pleaded not guilty.

The rape accused pastor was arrested by the South African priority crimes unit, Hawks, on Thursday 20 April 2017, and has since then been incarcerated.

