Rape accuser withdrew case against murdered EFF leader

The complainant who opened a rape case against murdered EFF Johannesburg regional deputy secretary and City of Johannesburg councillor Moshe Kgoshi Mphahlele filed a withdrawal statement in April this year.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the complainant filed the withdrawal statement in April 2024.

“The matter was not enrolled in court [last year] pending further police investigations. And amongst those investigations was a consultation appointment with the complainant. They never came for the consultation, and filed a withdrawal statement in April [this year]. This means the complainant is no longer willing to pursue the matter,” said Mjonondwane.

Police yet to verify this development

When contacted, Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said he is still verifying the matter. He said he needed more time to respond. His response will be added once received.

Sunday World reported a week ago that Mphahlele was under investigation. This was after a case of rape was opened against him at the Alexandra police station in October last year.

Masondo confirmed at the time that a case of rape had been opened, and that a suspect, aged 38, had been arrested.

Mphahlele was arrested on October 16 last year and was scheduled to appear at the Alexandra magistrate’s court on October 18, 2023.

Mjonondwane said at the time that the matter was not enrolled in court last year. This was pending further police investigations. As a result, Mphahlele did not appear in court.

Mjonondwane said Mphahlele could not be held in police custody because he was not charged. She said the alleged rape occurred on June 24, 2023.

Alleged rape victim known to Sunday World

The identity of the complainant is known to Sunday World.

Mphahlele previously denied that he had raped the complainant.

According to a police source close to the case, Mphahlele allegedly visited the victim and asked for sex. He promised to protect the victim from the community, which according to Mphahlele, wanted to kill her. The threat turned out to be untrue, according to the victim.

Mphahlele was shot and killed on Sunday night in Bramley, Johannesburg. The incident happened when members of the Johannesburg Metro Police (JMPD) and a security company clashed with residents. They two teams were removing people who were occupying private containers illegally in the area.

Police investigating murder case following shooting

Masondo said police are investigating a case of murder.

“Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a community leader after members of Johannesburg Metro Police and a private security company were reportedly removing the people who are said to have illegally occupied the private containers in Bramley, Johannesburg, on the evening of Sunday, 04 August 2024.

“Police received information about a man who was shot and taken to the local clinic. Upon arrival at the clinic, police were shown the body of a man who had a gunshot wound.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the victim, who was a community leader, was shot when the JMPD and private security officers were removing people who allegedly occupied the private containers in Bramley. Police have opened a case of murder for investigation,” said Masondo.

