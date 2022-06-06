Rape and murder accused condemned to life behind bars

Justice has finally been served for a Limpopo family after Mpho Nemagovhani was handed two life sentences by the Polokwane High Court for the rape and murder of Grace Mosike, 12 years after trial delays.

Nemagovhani, 40, was convicted on Monday for the crime that took place in 2009. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Mosike, who was 11 years old in 2009, was raped and killed in Khoopo village, Tzaneen.

NPA spokesperson in Limpopo Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the mother of the minor had offered the accused a place to sleep for the night when the crime was committed.

“The minor’s mother and the accused met at a tavern and she offered him a place to sleep. She left the child with Nemagovhani while she spent the night at her boyfriend’s place,” said Malabi-Dzhangi.

“Nemagovhani raped and throttled the minor, after which he dumped the girl’s body at the back of the house.”

The accused also faces a pending rape and murder case in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author