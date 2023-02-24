Rapidly spreading Cyclone Freddy lashes parts of Mozambique

Torrential rains accompanied by strong winds have battered Vilankulois as Cyclone Freddy passed through Mozambique on Friday.

Unicef Mozambique, an agency of the UN, said the rescue teams are on the ground to prepare for the distribution of essential supplies to affected communities.

The organisation noted, however, that it is concerned about possible flooding and prolonged distribution of critical services to areas that may fall on the path of the cyclone.

On Thursday, the SA Weather Service issued a warning for southern and central parts of Northern Cape, as well as northeastern parts of Western Cape.

Cyclone Freddy is expected to result in above-average rainfall over the escarpment and lowveld areas of Limpopo, as well as the northeastern corner of Mpumalanga from Friday evening.

Its landfall in parts of South Africa will likely lead to flooding, strong and damaging winds.

Meanwhile, heatwave conditions with persistently high temperatures are expected over the Dawid Kruiper and Kai Garib local municipalities of Northern Cape until Sunday.

