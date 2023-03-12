Rapper Costa Titch has died

Multi-award-winning rapper Constantinos Tsobanoglou better known as Costa Titch has died.

The 27-year-old Big Flexa rapper from Nelspruit, Mpumalanga collapsed while thrilling fans at the Ultra Music Festival held in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The rapper had a stumble and fell during the performance. Despite the mishap, he resumed singing after being assisted by his bodyguard. He, however, slumped a second time and was carried off stage.

A reliable source within the music industry confirmed the young rapper’s death to Sunday World, following social media speculations created by his industry mate DJ Junior De Rocka, Mr Jazziq, and politician Julius Malema.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela also reported that the rapper had died.

Once again, the adage that unfortunate events come in threes has proven true in South Africa.

Titch’s demise comes after the recent deaths of Chef Lentswe Bhengu, who passed away after a brief illness, and hip hop artist AKA, who was fatally shot alongside his close friend and chef, Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane, last month.

Titch worked with AKA on You’re Welcome’ in 2021. He was popular for his contribution to the industry with hits such as Nkalakatha and Activate. He recently signed with music icon Akon’s record label, Konvict Kulture.

This is a developing story…

RIP: Costa Titch Nelspruit-born artist and dancer, real name Costa Tsobanoglou, has passed away. He was 27. #RIPCostaTitch pic.twitter.com/u6VP3p7x88 — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) March 11, 2023

costa titch collapsed on the stage during his performance and died. 😭🕊 #Ripcostatitch pic.twitter.com/LwKSNx8JCc — billy🛌 (@billymiltons) March 11, 2023

