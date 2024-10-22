Recode meters or face darkness, Eskom warns prepaid clients

Eskom has advised prepaid electricity users to comply with the Standard Transfer Specification Association’s mandate to recode their meters by November 24.

Eskom claims that meters will stop accepting electricity tokens after this deadline unless they are updated to key revision number (KRN) 2.

Eskom has responded to recent reports, including one from City Power, by stating that the deadline for the token identifier update on November 24 will not be extended.

The recording process affects approximately 6.9 million prepaid meters in Eskom-supplied areas.

“Failure to recode by the deadline will prevent customers from loading electricity tokens, rendering their meters inoperable,” the state-owned power utility said on Monday.

According to the entity, 97% of the meters have already been pre-coded, making it easy for clients to finish the process on their own.

“This do-it-yourself process requires customers to purchase credit tokens from authorised vendors, after which they will receive two sets of 20-digit codes to enter into their meters for the update.”

Awareness campaign underway

In order to keep all customers informed, Eskom announced that it was stepping up its awareness campaign.

The power entity also urged those who have not recoded their meters to take immediate action to prevent service interruptions.

Additionally, the utility assured users that support teams are available for help and thanked those who had already finished the process.

“For more information, updates, and assistance, customers are encouraged to visit Eskom’s website, follow its social media platforms, listen to radio announcements, or participate in local engagement sessions.

“Eskom remains committed to a smooth transition to KRN2 and ensuring uninterrupted service for all customers,” it said.

Customers needing help can call 0860 037 566. – SAnews.gov.za

