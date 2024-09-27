‘Recruiting the right staff is vital for business success’ – minister

Deputy Minister in the Presidency Kenny Morolong says recruiting the right employees is vital for the success of any business. This is no exception to government and to the responsible for Government Communications (GCIS) in particular, he said.

“Finding the right talent with the right skills is a top priority for us as government. And we cannot afford to misstep,” Morolong said.

He was addressing the Public Service Day event at GCIS in Pretoria earlier on Friday. Morolong said suitably qualified employees can contribute to a positive organisational culture.

“These employees will demonstrate the core values of the department and uphold its mission. This can lead to a stronger sense of unity and purpose among team members,” he said.

He said in the not-so-distant past, government introduced a national framework towards the professionalisation of the public sector.

“Through this effort of professionalising the public service, government also hopes to restructure its recruitment processes. This with the aim of ensuring appointing suitably qualified employees. And in order to improve on our service delivery programmes,” Morolong said.

He said to attract top talent, the GCIS should improve its brand and perception as an employer. This is particularly among new workers entering the workforce.

“This brand repositioning or improvement must align with the new organisational structure that has been adopted.”

The advent of digital technologies and the adoption thereof has resulted in a fast-paced communications environment.

“Therefore, as a centre of government communications, collaboration becomes even more pronounced. As GCIS, you are the centre charged with coordinating the system of government communication.

“If the centre itself is not coherently coordinated in a collaborative manner, the system will crumble. It is therefore important to understand that failure to properly coordinate will result in GCIS failing. And the system of communication [will be] weakened,” Morolong said.

He said Integrated Public Service Month (IPSM) is a well-established strategic government programme. It serves as a national platform for inter-departmental and governmental policy learning and development. As well as a public participation and engagement platform.

Every year in September, South Africa celebrates Integrated Public Service Month. It honours the values and virtues of public servants dedicated to serving their communities. This as envisioned in the Batho Pele principles.

On August 13 2019, the Joint Cabinet Committee gave a directive for all government programmes. It said all those taking place in September must be integrated into a single Integrated Public Service Month (IPSM).

IPSM is regarded as an integrated service delivery improvement mechanism. It is also an essential part of the government’s strategy to revitalise the Batho Pele Policy of 1997. This with a specific focus on honouring those public servants who serve the nation across the three spheres of government.

It is a ‘Service Delivery Improvement Mechanism’ that seeks to reflect on the work of the public service. This in line with the values and principles for public administration. As enshrined in Section 195 of the Constitution (1996). And the aspirations of the National Development Plan 2030.

