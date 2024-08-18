News

Reign of terror grips businessmen as kidnapping syndicates run riot 

By Bongani Mdakane
kidnapping
They put something on my head so that I couldn’t see when I was going. I was drugged as I realized that I woke up in a dark room. These people told me that they were at work and that I should call my family to pay them R3 million if I wanted to leave the place alive. Supplied

Kidnapping victim Mohammed Vadi from Bloemfontein will never forget the day he was forced into a car by three gunmen. 

“It was midday at my shop when three guys approached me and a friend. I saw these people pulling out guns, and in a nick of a second, they were all over me, saying that I should get into their car. Fearing I would be killed if I resisted, I got into the car, and they drove off,” said Vadi. 

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.


https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

×