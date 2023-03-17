Relief as stage-two loadshedding kicks in for the weekend

South Africans will catch a breather this weekend after Eskom reduced rolling power cuts to stage two.

The power utility said on Friday that it dropped loadshedding due to improvements in generation capacity in the past 24 hours.

It said the unpredictable breakdown of power plants at Camden, Duvha, and Matla had reduced significantly, meaning these plants have returned to service.

In addition, Lethabo, Matimba, and Medupi power plants are also showing signs of continued good performance and remain among Eskom’s three best-performing stations.

“In addition, Lethabo was able to sustain performance after a quick recovery following a wet coal incident last week due to flooding following the excessive rainfall,” Eskom said.

The power utility has been rolling power cuts between stages four and five since the start of the week.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author