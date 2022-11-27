Renewed fears for MisuZulu’s life after prince is assassinated

In the aftermath of what appeared to be the well-planned assassination of Prince Mbongiseni Milton Muntukaphiwana Zulu, who was a senior member of the royal family and AmaZulu King MisuZulu Ka Zwelithini’s trusted confidante, there are now renewed fears that the life of the AmaZulu king could be in imminent danger.

The killing coincided with the Umgidi ceremony planned for this weekend at Enyokeni Royal Palace in Nongoma, the heartland of KwaZulu-Natal.

Prince Mbongiseni, 66, was ambushed on Thursday in Nongoma while he was in the company of his 33-year-old bodyguard, who also died in hospital after suffering severe gunshot wounds. The brazen killing sent shock waves through the monarchy and thickened the mistrust that exists in the royal house over the contested throne.

According to royal insiders who spoke to Sunday World, the situation is tense with those close to the king looking over their shoulders, not knowing who might be next in the firing line.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper/

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author