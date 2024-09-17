Residents urged to be cautious as Alexandra gutted by fire

Approximately 15 shack dwellings were completely destroyed by a fire that broke out along London Road, on Sixth Avenue in Alexandra.

According to the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services, at 10:45am on Tuesday, they arrived at the scene in response to a complaint of many shacks on fire.

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi urged residents to be cautious as the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Cause of the fire still being investigated

“Firefighters discovered multiple shacks ablaze and began evacuating occupants while conducting firefighting operations.

“The residents are urged to use caution when using any heating devices. These include paraffin stoves, and not to leave them unattended while in use. This is to prevent fire incidents at home,” said Mulaudzi.

In order to begin providing help for the affected residents, the disaster management officials have been activated, said.

Meanwhile, a fire that broke out on Tuesday afternoon at the Johannesburg Country Club in Auckland Park last week. It caused significant damage before it was put out.

Johannesburg Country Club went up in flames

The fire is believed to have started in the building’s kitchen before it quickly spread. SCP Security’s owner, Clive Maher, who was at the site, recounted the amount of destruction.

“A large portion of the Johannesburg Country Club has been burnt. The main dining area, the kitchen area, the foyer, the reception — that’s [all] completely gone,” he said.

Maher stated that they got a call about a fire at the club at 4.30pm on Tuesday. Their fire crew and search and rescue vehicle were sent out and reached the scene in five minutes.

“By the time we got there, the fire had already engulfed a large portion of the building. The flames were six metres high, already coming out of the roof.

“Together, we managed to very quickly hook up lines to the fire hydrants. And we started to get the fire guys into the building with hoses and put water on it,” said Maher.

