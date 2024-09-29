News

Residents worried as toxic fumes from paper plants eat away roofs

By Sunday World
Mondi production plant
Over 300 families face a threat of corrosive fumes from a nearby Mondi paper production plant and Mpact paper mill. / File Picture

More than 300 families in the Mpumalanga settlements of Emaphepheni and Emalayinini face a silent, relentless threat – corrosive fumes from a nearby Mondi paper production plant and Mpact paper mill.

The fumes from both factories are eroding zinc roofs and crumbling shacks and leaving residents in despair, with fears mounting over potential health hazards.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.