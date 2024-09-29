Residents worried as toxic fumes from paper plants eat away roofs

More than 300 families in the Mpumalanga settlements of Emaphepheni and Emalayinini face a silent, relentless threat – corrosive fumes from a nearby Mondi paper production plant and Mpact paper mill.

The fumes from both factories are eroding zinc roofs and crumbling shacks and leaving residents in despair, with fears mounting over potential health hazards.

