Restaurant manager expected in court after grisly find in his yard

A manager of an eatery in swanky Umhlanga is expected in Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday to answer to a murder charge.

The 37-year-old, who cannot be named until he makes his plea, is believed to have murdered Durban woman Ayabonga Mjilo (22), in cold blood.

According to police, the mother of a four-year-old child had last been seen leaving a restaurant in the posh suburb in the early hours of Christmas Day. She was in the company of a man.

Family opens kidnapping case

Worried family members subsequently opened a kidnapping case with the police. But their worries quickly turned into unbearable pain and grief when it emerged that their loved one had been killed allegedly by the hand of the man.

“Thorough police investigations uncovered the identity of the man who was seen leaving the establishment with the missing woman. It was discovered that the man, who was her manager at work, took her to his home in Amaotana, Inanda,” said KZN police spokesman Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

He said the investigation has revealed that after an altercation, the man allegedly strangled Ayabonga to death then buried her body in his yard.

Shame of the nation

KZN remains the skunk of the country when it comes to the murder of and violence against women.

Several women have been killed by their romantic partner this festive season. The killing of Ayabonga happens while the province and the country are still reeling from the shock of Lawrence Sibusiso Ntaka’s social media confession.

The uMzinto native posted a video of his devilish act and confession to killing his girlfriend to Facebook. He subsequently took his own life.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli on Sunday said the murder was tragic and devastating.

Premier sends condolences

“On behalf of the KwaZulu-Natal Government, I extend my deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Ayabonga Mjilo. Losing a young woman in such a brutal manner is a devastating tragedy,” said Ntuli.

He said the brutal killing of the young woman was a stark reminder of the work that lies ahead in the mission to end gender-based violence.

“I commend the SAPS for their tireless efforts and urge the judiciary to impose the harshest possible punishment for such heinous crimes. KwaZulu-Natal has no place for individuals who commit these atrocities,” he said.

Inanda, the township south of Durban where Ayabonga’s body was found, is the country’s rape and murder capital.

